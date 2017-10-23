Polls show trouble on horizon for Liberals over Morneau’s mess, says Nanos

The pile up of controversies tied to Finance Minister Bill Morneau is starting to water down Liberal support, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s move to insert himself into the communications battle is a “risky strategy,” says pollster Nik Nanos, though Liberal MPs publicly say otherwise.

The effect of last week’s headlines about Mr. Morneau’s (Toronto Centre, Ont.) decision not to put his private assets in a blind trust upon entering cabinet haven’t yet been captured by publicly released polls, but Mr. Nanos, the head of polling firm Nanos Research, said he is confident that Mr. Morneau’s troubles, stretching back to the summer’s tax reform proposals, have hurt the federal Liberal Party.