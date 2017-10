Promises Kept, Promises Broken: Trudeau At Two Years

“What’s going on with the Liberal government anyway?”

That’s the question increasingly being asked as the government headed by Justin Trudeau reaches the midpoint of its term.

The big promises and “sunny ways” of the Liberals sparked excitement across Canada after the toppling of the 10-year Conservative reign in Ottawa in 2015.

But it’s now two years since smiling crowds greeted Trudeau and his cabinet as they marched up to Rideau Hall to be sworn in back in November 2015.