Punjab political parties reject Canadian Sikh leader Jagmeet Singh’s self-determination remark

Political parties in Punjab on Monday rejected Canada’s New Democratic Party chief Jagmeet Singh’s statement that he considers self-determination to be “a basic right” in the state.

Reacting to Jagmeet’s recent remark, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema said that Canadian leaders should not meddle in India’s affairs. “They should mind their own affairs. We respect the sovereignty of our country. Punjab and our party are an unbreakable part of the Indian democratic and political system,” Cheema said.