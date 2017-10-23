Republican Morgan announces run for Rhode Island governor

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rhode Island House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan is running for governor.

The West Warwick Republican made the announcement in a video message released Monday morning. She becomes the first Republican to announce a run for the office currently held by Democrat Gina Raimondo.

In her message, the 67-year-old Morgan says she has seen her constituents struggle with a stagnant economy. She says the state needs leadership and a clear vision of what needs to be fixed.

Morgan, an Ohio native, is a financial adviser and former teacher.

Morgan was elected to the House in 2010, and became minority leader in November 2016. She previously headed the state Republican Party.

Republican Cranston Mayor Allan Fung, who ran against Raimondo in 2014, is expected to launch his run for governor on Tuesday.

The Associated Press