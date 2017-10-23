Singh shuffles former rivals back into the fold

New NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has made more changes to his leadership team in the House of Commons, naming Peter Julian the new House leader for the party, and handing critic roles back to his other former rivals for the party leadership.

Mr. Julian (New Westminster-Burnaby, B.C.) will replace fellow B.C. MP Murray Rankin (Victoria) as House leader, regaining the role the former MP gave up when he launched his failed bid for the party leadership. Mr. Rankin will become the party’s new justice critic, a role currently held by Alistair MacGregor (Cowichan-Malahat-Langford, B.C.). Mr. Rankin is a former lawyer and law professor, and held the justice critic role prior to taking over as House leader.