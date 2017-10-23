National Newswatch
National Opinion Centre

The demise of democracy

By — Oct 23 2017

Are they going to make taking part in the electoral process such a scuzzy proposition that only party hacks will end up participating?

Whatever happens, it is getting harder lately to differentiate between the authoritarian days of Stephen Harper and the sunny ways of Justin Trudeau.

Both major parties have made a mockery of Canada’s electoral system, which was on its sickbed when the Liberals came to power. It’s now on life support — according to the investigations of former Liberal MP Paul Szabo.

