Tories take Edmonton riding but struggling to hang onto Quebec seat

OTTAWA — A 26-year-old with a history of making controversial comments in social media is on his way to becoming a member of Parliament, easily hanging onto the Edmonton riding of Sturgeon River-Parkland for the Conservatives.

With 30 of 251 polls reporting, Dane Lloyd has taken a commanding lead with almost 80 per cent of the vote.

The riding is prime Conservative turf, left vacant after Rona Ambrose, former cabinet minister and interim Conservative leader, quit politics to join a Washington-based think tank.

But it's far from certain the Conservatives can hang on in another federal byelection, where a four-way fight is underway.

Early results in Quebec's Lac-Saint-Jean riding, which opened up after long-time Conservative MP and former cabinet minister Denis Lebel retired from politics, show Bloc Quebecois candidate Marc Maltais leading, less than 100 votes ahead of the second place contender, Liberal Richard Hebert.

The Conservatives' Remy Leclerc is running a distant third and the NDP's Gisele Dallaire, who finished a close second behind Lebel in 2015, is running an even-more-distant fourth.

The Canadian Press