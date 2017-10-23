Tory MP Scott Reid Accuses Trudeau Of ‘Hypocrisy’ On Quebec’s Bill 62

Opposition Critic for Democratic Reform Scott Reid listens to a question during a press conference on electoral reform Friday October 14, 2016 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A veteran Conservative MP is blasting what he calls Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s “hypocrisy” over a Quebec law barring people wearing face veils from giving or receiving public services.

In a blistering Facebook post, Scott Reid said he is “genuinely angry” about Trudeau’s response to Bill 62, widely seen as targeting Muslim women who wear the niqab or burka. The bill was adopted in the Quebec legislature last week.

Reid called it an “anti-Muslim law” and precisely the “systemic religious discrimination” federal Liberals warned against in a much-discussed anti-Islamophobia motion.