U.S. not ‘dictatorship,’ time for Congress to commit on NAFTA: Liberal MP

Donald Trump needs to butt out as a hovering presence over the North American Free Trade Agreement talks and U.S. lawmakers must come clean about what they really think of the deal, says a veteran Liberal MP.

Bob Nault, who heads the House of Commons foreign affairs committee, will be taking his blunt assessment directly to Capitol Hill in the coming days.

Nault leads an all-party delegation of Canadian parliamentarians south of the border this week for meetings with their legislative counterparts — first to Mexico City and later in the week, Washington.

The visit comes amid the full court press already being mounted by the Trudeau government, which includes sending cabinet ministers to key U.S. states, and pushing the premiers to reach out to their top customers and American state counterparts to save NAFTA.