‘You never get a second chance to make a first impression,’ Singh starts 14-city cross-country charm offensive tour

New NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, who started a cross-country post-leadership four-month tour last week to visit at least 14 cities, will use it as a key opportunity to boost the NDP’s electoral fortunes in the next election.

“As the old saying goes in executive search and recruiting, ‘You never get a second chance to make a first impression,’ ” said Robin Sears, an adviser for Earnscliffe Strategy Group.

“This is going to be the first impression a lot of Canadians actually have of him [Jagmeet Singh], and it’s very important that it comes across successfully and that he’s seen as a credible alternative, particularly for progressive Canadians.”

Mr. Sears said the “first challenge in politics is getting noticed,” and it’s something the NDP “hasn’t been getting much lately,” but a challenge at which Mr. Singh excels.