Bill Morneau, Canada’s very expensive finance minister

When Bill Morneau stands in the House of Commons on Tuesday to deliver the fall fiscal update, he will be hoping desperately that what he announces will be splendid enough that Canadians take note.

For weeks, stories about Morneau and his bungled files have been preventing his boss, Justin Trudeau, from getting the feel-good coverage that he prefers. When’s the last time you saw a story about his socks, for example?

Morneau, who is supposed to present an image of bland competence as Trudeau’s Bay Street lieutenant, instead looks, at best, like a bumbler, at worst like someone with multiple undeclared conflicts of interest and a secret villa in the south of France