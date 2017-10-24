By-election upset victory fuels Liberal hopes in Quebec

The Liberals surged, the Conservatives sagged and the NDP crashed.

As by-elections go, Monday’s vote in the nationalist riding of Lac-Saint-Jean was particularly dramatic. The Liberals ended up scoring an upset victory over the Conservatives and the Bloc Québécois, marking the first time in this Parliament that a seat has changed hands.

The final results were not particularly close, although the four major parties all believed they had a chance of making a decent showing.

However, Liberal candidate Richard Hébert won with 38.6 per cent of the vote and a 14-point lead over his Conservative rival and the question now is whether Lac-Saint-Jean is a sign that the governing party has room to grow in Quebec.