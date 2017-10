Byelection to be held next month in Newfoundland and Labrador riding

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A byelection will be held in the Newfoundland and Labrador riding of Mount Pearl North next month.

The provincial government says the byelection will take place Nov. 21.

The seat was vacated by Progressive Conservative Steve Kent.

The longtime politician started a new role as Mount Pearl's chief administrative officer earlier this month.

The deadline for nominations is Oct. 31.

The Canadian Press