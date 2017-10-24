Federal economic outlook improves, deficit projected at $19.9B in 2017-18

The federal government is using an improved fiscal situation to make increases to some of its tax measures for middle and low income Canadians, but isn’t spending much of the nearly $9 billion that has been injected into the federal coffers as the result of a surging economy.

The improved outlook means that Ottawa will increase the Canada Child Benefit, among other federal tax benefits.

The fall economic statement from the federal government shows that deficits are projected to be lower than originally forecasted: $19.9 billion in 2017-18, down from the 2017 budget forecast of $28.5 billion.