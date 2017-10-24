Government should educate consumers about using food labels

Food and Consumer Products of Canada and the Canadian Federation of Agriculture want the Commons agriculture committee to study front of package labelling to make sure Canada doesn’t adopt practices that will undermine the growth of the agrifood sector.

The concern centres on proposals being considered at Health Canada to require warnings on food package labels rather than developing educational initiatives to inform consumers about what they should be eating and drinking, says Carla Ventin, FCPC’s Vice-President of Federal Government Affairs.

FCPC and CFA “have serious concerns with the process and approach that Health Canada officials continue to take towards the placement of warning labels on the front of food packages,” she told the committee, which is studying a national food policy.