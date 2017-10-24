Man pulled from collapsed house in Hamilton, taken to hospital: officials

HAMILTON — Emergency crews rescued a man from the wreckage of a house that exploded in Hamilton on Tuesday, rushing him to hospital after the blast that scattered debris around the residential neighbourhood.

Police say the man, whose name has not been released, suffered unknown injuries.

Karen Young said she lives three doors away from the house that exploded.

"I was at home watching TV, and we just felt the house shake and came out, and the house was on the ground," she said.

"It was a dust cloud, and debris, and that was it. And of course a lot of panicking people."

The street is cordonned off with police tape, but photos posted online show its bottom half destroyed, the roof intact but tilted forward and nearly touching the ground, and a car half-buried under the rubble.

David Nevin, another neighbour, said he was on the sidewalk in front of his home when he heard a bang.

"And of course I looked toward the bang, and I saw parts of a house flying onto the road," he said. "So me and all the neighbours that were awake ran to the house to see what we could find."

Neighbours were concerned for the homeowner, who is elderly and blind, Nevin said. But he said they called out and could hear him respond, so they knew he was alive after the blast.

Police said gas was shut down near the home on Gibson Avenue, with about 200 homes affected.

It was not immediately known what caused the explosion.

Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press