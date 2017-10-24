It’s Trump’s party now: Another GOPer quits, laments Trumpist takeover

A first-term conservative lawmaker has announced his abrupt retirement from the U.S. Senate, saying he wants no part of a Donald Trump-led Republican party marked by what he called reckless, abnormal, undignified and un-American behaviour.

Jeff Flake of Arizona admitted that he faced an uphill battle for the nomination next year, given the target on his back because of his frequent criticisms of a president beloved by the party’s rank-and-file.

He urged colleagues to show some courage and speak out against an erratic president, whose policies he called a betrayal of core Republican beliefs like free trade, immigration, and the international institutions America helped build after the Second World War.

“When the next generation asks us, ‘Why didn’t you do something? Why didn’t you speak up?’ what are we going to say?” said Flake, a Mormon former head of a conservative-libertarian think tank.

“I rise to say, ‘Enough.’ We have fooled ourselves for lo