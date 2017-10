Kenney says Quebec law on face-coverings is overkill

United Conservative Party leadership candidate Jason Kenney says Quebec’s Bill 62 is “overkill” but people should remove face coverings when interviewed by government officials.

The law passed by the Quebec legislature last week bans people from providing or receiving public services — including riding on public transit — with their faces covered. It is widely seen as aimed at Muslim women who wear the niqab or other face-covering.