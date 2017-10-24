Maryam Monsef’s Jab At Incoming Tory MP Yields Quick Response From Michelle Rempel

Minister of the Status of Women Maryam Monsef stands during Question Period in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Thursday, April 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand

A Liberal minister’s likely pre-planned swipe at a soon-to-be Conservative MP sparked some fireworks in question period Tuesday.

The moment occurred shortly after a Liberal backbencher lobbed a softball question at Status of Women Minister Maryam Monsef, asking her how the government is “delivering results on gender equality.”

Monsef used the occasion to highlight how outgoing Tory MP Gerry Ritz recently apologized for referring to Environment Minister Catherine McKenna as “climate Barbie,” as well as an old social media post from Dane Lloyd, the Tory candidate who easily won Monday’s byelection in the Alberta riding of Sturgeon River-Parkland.