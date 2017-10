NZ Prime Minister-Elect Jacinda Ardern shares Skype call with Justin Trudeau

Prime Minister-Elect Jacinda Ardern has taken a modern approach to the traditional congratulatory phone call, having a Skype conversation with her Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau was among the first to congratulate Ardern after it was confirmed on Thursday that Labour would lead the next government.

Ardern is yet to comment on the conversation, but Trudeau tweeted a picture of himself during the Skype conversation.