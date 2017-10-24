Police say dead woman in Alberta hotel room a homicide and related to man’s death

LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Mounties say a woman found dead in a luxury hotel in a Rocky Mountain resort town was the victim of a homicide.

RCMP say they were asked Sunday to conduct a welfare check on the occupant of a room at the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise.

Police say a woman was dead inside the room.

They say the woman's death is related to the death of a 52-year-old man whose body was found the same day in a vehicle in British Columbia just west of Lake Louise.

Police say they aren't looking for any suspects in the two deaths.

The Canadian Press