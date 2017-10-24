Quebec justice minister apologizes for confusion around new face-covering law

Quebec Justice Minister Stéphanie Vallée sought to clarify the province’s controversial face-covering ban on Tuesday, saying the law will only apply when it’s required for communication, identification or security reasons.

At a news conference that lasted more than an hour, Vallée explained how the new law will be implemented in specific cases.

Bill 62 has been the subject of questions and confusion since it became law last Wednesday in Quebec’s National Assembly.

“I’m sorry that it wasn’t as clear,” she said. “Maybe what I’m doing today I should have done the day after we adopted the bill.”

Civil rights advocates have accused the province of targeting Muslim women, while municipal politicians have said it’s unfair to ask public servants, such as bus drivers or library workers, to enforce the law.