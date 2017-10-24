Quebec justice minister to give more details on religious neutrality bill

Quebec Justice Minister Stephanie Vallee is expected to provide further details this morning about how the government's controversial Bill 62 will be implemented.

The law bans people from giving or receiving public services if their face is covered.

The legislation has been widely derided, with critics saying it targets Muslim women.

It applies to public transit, meaning bus and subway drivers might have to tell people they can't get on if they don't show their face.

Vallee will speak to reporters at 10 a.m. ET in Quebec City.

The Canadian Press