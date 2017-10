Robert Guillaume, Emmy-Winning Star of ‘Benson,’ Dies at 89

Robert Guillaume, the gravel-voiced and urbane actor who won Emmys for playing a sarcastic butler-turned-politician on two different sitcoms, died of complications from prostate cancer on Tuesday. He was 89.

“Donna Brown Guillaume is deeply saddened by the passing of her husband,” his wife said in a statement from his manager, adding that he died in their Los Angeles home.