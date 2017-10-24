Saskatchewan to repeal law allowing 49 per cent of a Crown to be sold: Wall

REGINA — Saskatchewan's premier says the government will repeal legislation that allows up to 49 per cent of a Crown corporation to be sold without it being considered privatization.

Brad Wall says in a post on Facebook that there won't be any change to the ownership structure of Crown corporations.

"You believe the sale of any stake, any part, of a Crown corporation is privatization, and that that would be counter to an important promise we made in three different election campaigns, and I just want you to know that we have heard you," Wall said Tuesday in an online video.

"Tomorrow, here at the legislature in the throne speech, we'll confirm that our government is repealing Bill 40, to be consistent with what you view in terms of the Crown corporations and their importance to this province — no portion of them will be privatized."

When the government introduced the legislation last fall, Wall said it used the World Bank definition of privatization.

He said the law would protect a Crown because the government would keep majority control, while allowing for partnerships that could help expand the business.

But Wall said Tuesday that government politicians heard "loud and clear" that Saskatchewan residents didn't agree with the definition.

Some critics said the government was looking at a potential sale of SaskTel, the provincially owned telecommunications company, because the province is trying to bring down a $1.3-billion deficit from last year.

Last year, the government announced legislation allowing the privatization of dozens of government-owned liquor stores by removing the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority from the list of Crown corporations subject to the Public Ownership Act.

Interim NDP Leader Nicole Sarauer said she believes the Saskatchewan Party government wants to sell the Crowns and will look for another way.

"Time and time again, the premier has been floating ideas of selling off our Crowns and Saskatchewan people have been pretty strong in their opposition of it," said Sarauer.

"So now our concern is they're just going to try to find another way to get what they couldn't get through the front door and what they couldn't get through the back door. We're not sure what the side door is looking like now."

Jennifer Graham, The Canadian Press