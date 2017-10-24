Should Canada emulate Australia with a ‘budget honesty’ charter?

Government budgets around the world face daunting challenges.

Many countries are now confronting at least three concerns in managing their fiscal position: They have a long-term reliance on borrowing, a difficulty in managing shocks to their economic systems and a high degree of opaqueness in the conduct of the fiscal process.

These problems seem to get worse every year, and while countries can take different approaches to tackle them, one possible approach gaining attention around the world is the enshrinement of fiscal rules and regulations.

Fiscal rules, such as debt limits and balanced-budget requirements, act as resolutions by governments to adhere to some set of budgetary directives. Sometimes, these fiscal rules are enshrined in a constitution or abiding document, which we can call a Charter of Budget Honesty.