Since there’s no fiscal meltdown in sight, the Liberals will just keep on spending

John Ivison National Post

The worry when the Trudeau Liberals took office was that they couldn’t operate a spoon — that a two-house paper route would be beyond their organizational abilities.

Early signs were not encouraging: spending ballooned, deficits appeared to be running amok.

Keep calm and carry on, the Liberals said, “investments” in infrastructure and the new child benefit would spark economic growth. In effect, the budget would balance itself.