Trudeau and Poloz Are On an Economic Collision Course

Canadians only get six major economic “report cards” from federal policy makers every year — four quarterly monetary policy reports from the Bank of Canada, a federal budget typically early in the new year and a fiscal update some time in fall.

So, it’s rare when these releases juxtapose as they will this week with Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s update Tuesday, and Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz’s MPR Wednesday. It’s fitting too, given fiscal and monetary policy in Canada are potentially on a collision course.