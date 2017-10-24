Trump-Corker feud explodes ahead of critical Hill visit

The ongoing public feud between Sen. Bob Corker and President Donald Trump exploded Tuesday ahead of the President’s high-stakes visit to Capitol Hill for tax negotiations, with the Tennessee Republican telling CNN’s Manu Raju he wouldn’t support Trump for president if given the opportunity again.

The President had earlier accused Corker, who is retiring, of blocking his party’s efforts on tax cuts.

The exchange between the two men escalates a rift that has highlighted divisions between Trump and several Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill, threatening to send the President off-message at a critical time for his agenda.