‘We can win right here’: Brian Jean steps on Rachel Notley’s turf during UCP campaign stop

Standing in front of Premier Rachel Notley’s constituency office in Edmonton Tuesday morning, Brian Jean said he’s the only United Conservative Party leadership candidate who can defeat Notley in her own constituency.

The former Wildrose Party leader stood behind a sign saying “We can win here” and said conservatives have accepted the myth for too long that certain ridings in Alberta are “off the table.”

The outcome of the provincial election in 2019 will depend on unifying Albertans with conservative values, he said.