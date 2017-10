Why did Masuma Khan’s post invite censure from Dalhousie if free speech is so vaunted?

Here’s a little story: A kicks and punches B. B fight backs but is silenced through fair means and foul. B’s friend C roars in defence of B. That’s rude, cries A. Punish C. Think that’s fair? Who holds A accountable? I’d wager that kids in Grade 3 would have a pretty clear idea of where they would stand on this. But Dalhousie University in Halifax wrestled with it and found C’s words merited disciplinary review.

