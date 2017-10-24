With economic statement, Morneau tries to get past questions of his own privilege

Tuesday’s economic statement was a chance for the finance minister to talk about the greater good. But his own situation was not far from everyone’s thoughts.

A muttered reference to a villa in France could be heard as the finance minister told the House of Commons a story about a little girl in his riding who hoped her family members would be able to find affordable housing.

A while later, when Bill Morneau said “We’re investing in ourselves” by way of touting his government’s public spending, a voice called out, “I’ll bet you are!”