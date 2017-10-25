Bloated, glossy $212,000 federal budget cover a fitting symbol of modern government

Like many of you I read that Blacklocks Reporter scoop on the $212,000 the Liberals paid an advertising agency to produce a cover and related materials for last spring’s federal budget with an appreciative shiver of disdain, pausing at various points to gag pleasurably on the details: the $89,500 for models hired to depict middle class Canadians; the weighty email conversations between officials at Finance and the agency over whether the boy holding a cartoon bridge (symbolizing “infrastructure”) should be wearing glasses or not; the urgent queries as to which “ethnicities” to feature (“Asian? Native? Indian? Latino?”); and so on.