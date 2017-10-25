National Newswatch

Boeing says it won’t adjust strategy because of Airbus C Series deal

By — Oct 25 2017

Boeing says it doesn’t need to adjust its narrowbody aircraft strategy in light of the C Series partnership between Airbus and Bombardier Inc.

The Chicago-based manufacturer is increasing the number of 737 Max planes it will produce monthly to supply the record backlog of orders for its re-engined planes.

Boeing chairman, president and CEO Dennis Muilenburg says its family of 737 planes is winning, including the smaller Max 7s.

However, demand is focused on the larger Max 8 and 9 planes with 162 to 220 seats. It foresees demand for 41,000 aircraft over the next 20 years, including 29,000 narrowbodies.

The Canadian Press
