Feds pay $31.3M settlement to 3 men unjustly imprisoned in Syria

By — Oct 25 2017

The federal government has paid a total of $31.3 million in settlements to three men wrongfully accused of links to terrorism and tortured in a Syrian prison, CTV News has learned.
The lump sum was split between Abdullah Almalki, Ahmad El Maati and Muayyed Nureddin. Officials won’t confirm how much of the total $31.3 million each man received.
The three men filed $100 million lawsuits over the federal government’s role in their imprisonment, claiming that their reputations were destroyed and they were left psychologically and physically shattered after the ordeal.

