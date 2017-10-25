Gender gap in manufacturing won’t narrow without more training for women: report

Recruitment efforts to get more women working in manufacturing will fail unless girls get the education and training needed for those jobs, says a new report.

“Businesses are actively looking to recruit more women, but they find that few ever even apply,” said the report released Wednesday by the Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters, a trade and industry association. “The labour pool is simply too small.”

Canada has come a long way when it comes to the number of women at work, as they now make up 48 per cent of the labour force.

That has not been the case for the manufacturing sector, where women hold only 28 per cent of the jobs.

The numbers are worse when it comes to the skilled trades, where the report says women account for just 4.5 per cent of workers.