Liberals say there is ‘no plan’ to change law to protect pensioners in wake of Sears’ bankruptcy

The Liberal government says it has “no plan” to change the law to protect Canadian pensioners when companies like Sears file for bankruptcy, but they are open to discussing the issue.

Uncertainty over the future of Sears pensions in the wake of the retail giant’s bankruptcy have led those advocating for improved protections for pensioners to pressure the government to change the law.