Marketing the Military to Women

IT’S DEAD QUIET in this scratchy, dry-cut field west of Barrie, Ont., and I’m lying on my belly, under the mid-August sun, taking slow, deep breaths, in and out. In with the smell of gunpowder and freshly cut grass, out with any nervous energy. On my third inhale, as instructed, I squint through the scope, settle my paper target in the crosshairs and gently pull the trigger of the first gun I’ve ever fired in my life.