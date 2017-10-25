Morneau saga proves ministers can’t be lawmakers and shareholders

John Ivison National Post

The problem with telling the truth but not the whole truth is that it foments suspicion and more snooping.

Bill Morneau might believe he doesn’t report to journalists and that his personal finances are none of their business.

But as soon as he entered public life, and particularly when he became finance minister, his financial affairs ceased to be his own.

Inquiring minds now want to know why Morneau appears to have been less than forthright about some of his dealings, specifically with regard to Bill C-27, pension legislation that he sponsored and which may have had a positive influence on the share price of Morneau Shepell, the company in which he continues to hold one million shares.