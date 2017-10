Morneau’s fall economic statement reveals Liberals’ commitment to never-ending deficits, debt

Tuesday’s fall economic statement by Finance Minister Bill Morneau demonstrates why nothing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says in the 2019 federal election campaign about Canada’s debt and deficits can be trusted.

Contrary to every message Trudeau delivered both before and during the 2015 election, Morneau laid out the real Liberal agenda going forward, which, to use his phrase, is “doubling down” on permanent deficits and wanton spending.