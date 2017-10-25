NDP Closer To Overturning Decision That Could Cost MPs Millions

NDP MP Peter Julian speaks to reporters as he announces that he will step down as NDP House leader, on Parliament Hill, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

The NDP is one step closer to reversing a controversial decision by a once-secretive committee of MPs that put its former and current members on the hook for millions of dollars.

Tuesday, a Federal Court judge dismissed efforts by the Board of Internal Economy — the mulitparty committee that governs the administration of the House of Commons — as well as the federal government and House Speaker, to toss out the NDP’s case.

The judge’s decision could have repercussions for other parliamentarians who’ve had gripes with the board.