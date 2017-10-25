NDP Closer To Overturning Decision That Could Cost MPs Millions

The NDP is one step closer to reversing a controversial decision by a once-secretive committee of MPs that put its former and current members on the hook for millions of dollars.
Tuesday, a Federal Court judge dismissed efforts by the Board of Internal Economy — the mulitparty committee that governs the administration of the House of Commons — as well as the federal government and House Speaker, to toss out the NDP’s case.
The judge’s decision could have repercussions for other parliamentarians who’ve had gripes with the board.