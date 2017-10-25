Outgoing Premier Brad Wall says fall legislature session will be ‘bittersweet’

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall says preparing for the legislative session which kicks off today with a throne speech is “bittersweet.”

That’s because it is the last sitting of the legislature for Wall, who announced his retirement in August.

Wall says the fall sitting will be interesting because there are two leadership races underway — one to replace him as leader of the Saskatchewan Party and premier, and another to elect a new NDP leader.

However, the premier says this is not going to be, in his words, “a lame duck session of the house.”

He says there will be a busy agenda with more than 40 p