Quebec judge under fire for his comments during sex-assault case

Quebec’s Justice Minister has asked the province’s judicial council to investigate a judge who commented on the physical appearance of a teenage sexual-assault victim and suggested she was flattered by the attention.

Justice Jean-Paul Braun of the Quebec Court was presiding over the trial of a taxi driver last May when he made the comments.

“She’s a young girl, 17. Maybe she’s a little overweight but she has a pretty face, no?” the judge said during a hearing in Montreal.