Senate national anthem debate reaches new heights with poem, defence of senator’s ‘gentle’ inner self

Canadian flag waving with Parliament Buildings hill and Library in the background

Senators continue squabbling over a woebegone national anthem bill — what else is new? — with debate reaching new heights Tuesday as one leader made a rhyming statement in verse and a veteran senator deemed a notoriously blustery colleague “gentle” on the inside.

The latest quarrel revolved around an argument over whether the bill’s sponsor breached privilege by asking Conservative leader Andrew Scheer to persuade his Senate colleagues against continuing a long filibuster that has, for more than half a year, prevented a final vote.