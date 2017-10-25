Trudeau defends Bill Morneau, saying ‘there is no conflict’ for finance minister

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says “there is no conflict of interest” in Bill Morneau’s role in approving a multi-million loan to Bombardier despite his holding shares in Morneau Shepell, which does pension work for the aerospace giant.

Nevertheless, Morneau will proceed to sell those shares and meets with Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson Thursday to discuss the next steps to divest of his stock in the pension giant — steps she assured were unnecessary two years ago because the shares were “indirectly” controlled by his corporations.