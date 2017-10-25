National Newswatch
Why Trudeau has incentive to go easy on Quebec’s controversial niqab law

By — Oct 25 2017

Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded with more restraint than might have been expected to Quebec’s new legislation forcing women to unveil before receiving public services, based on his past willingness to take a strong stand against such policies.

To start this week, Mr. Trudeau’s Liberals won a by-election in the sort of Quebec riding where the controversial bill is likely to enjoy overwhelming support – that is, if local voters think it goes far enough.

There is a connection to be drawn here, and it

