Has B.C.’s Romance With the Trudeau Liberals Gone Sour?

On the first day of the 2015 election campaign Justin Trudeau hopped on a plane to Vancouver to give a press conference and take part in the city’s massive Pride parade. He wanted to get out of the Ottawa bubble, Trudeau said.

ANNOUNCEMENTS, EVENTS & MORE FROM TYEE AND SELECT PARTNERS

With Your Help, The Tyee Launches the Rafe Mair Memorial FundWith Your Help, The Tyee Launches The Rafe Mair Memorial Fund

This is your chance to continue Rafe’s example by building a journalism fund to defend BC’s environment.

Eleven weeks later, he was prime minister. The Liberals, who had just two MPs in British Columbia, captured 17 seats in the province as they jumped from third-party status to power.

Since then, relations between Trudeau and B.C. voters have often seemed rocky as a series of government decisions have been criticized in the province.