In light of ‘MeToo’ campaign, Commons urges Senate to pass sex assault training bill

In light of the #metoo campaign, the House of Commons is pushing the Senate to speed up its passage of former Conservative leader Rona Ambrose’s bill requiring sexual assault education for would-be judges.

On Wednesday, Bloc Québécois MP Rhéal Fortin got unanimous consent on a motion to have the House of Commons call on the Senate to move on adopting Bill C-337. Fortin cited the momentum behind the #metoo campaign, a worldwide trend raising awareness about the scope of the problem of sexual harassment and assault, as his reason to want to see the bill come into law soon.

“Given the scale of the #metoo campaign,