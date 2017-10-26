‘Lot of things that have to come together’ before next rate hike, Stephen Poloz says

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz says a lot of things need to come together before the bank is confident it’s time for another interest rate increase, including a better understanding of the impact of recent rate hikes on the country’s historic level of debt.

In an exclusive broadcast interview with CBC Radio’s The House, Poloz said the bank is taking a cautious approach to interest rates and is treading lightly when it comes to debt Canadians are taking on.

“It’s the one thing I would say we’re the most cautious about,” Poloz told host Chris Hall during an interview Wednesday in a boardroom at the recently renovated Bank of Canada headquarters kitty-corner from Parliament Hill.