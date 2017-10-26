Morneau planning another late-December release of long-term deficit forecast

Finance Minister Bill Morneau is planning another deficit surprise for the Christmas holidays.

The Globe and Mail has learned that, for the second year in a row, the Liberal government has opted to release its long-term fiscal forecasts in late December, rather than as part of the fall fiscal update.

The forecast Mr. Morneau released on Tuesday contained an update of the projected bottom line for this year – a $19.9-billion deficit – and the following five fiscal years. However, Finance Canada officials also produce a longer-term forecast that covers the next 40 years, which is meant to provide a general guide as to the long-term sustainability of federal spending.